



Switchfoot interrobang Fantasy

Web Exclusive

It’s always nice to see a band growing increasingly comfortable with who they are, what they have to say, and how they want to say it. Interrobang finds Switchfoot, 25 years into their career, pumping out track after track of customarily accomplished and deceptively spiky alternative rock.

Throughout their career they have had a powerhouse lyricist in Jon Foreman from whom roll the kind of couplets you wish you could come up with yourself. Whether questioning the place of humanity on the driving “Lost Cause,” delving deep within a relationship on “The Bones of Us,” or the fruits of a broken system on “I Need You (To Be Wrong),” Foreman is on top form here. So are his band. A series of nuanced and deeply musical arrangements show that this band once known as punk-infused surf-rockers have matured into something more vital. (www.switchfoot.com)

Author rating: 7/10