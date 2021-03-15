A Winged Victory For The Sullen
Invisible Cities
Artificial Pinearch Manufacturing
Mar 15, 2021 Web Exclusive
A Winged Victory for the Sullen, the duo of Dustin O’Halloran and Adam Wiltzie, are as well known for their film scores as they are for their intriguing blend of delicate electronics and classical ambient soundscapes. Their latest effort, Invisible Cities, is the score to a theater production of the same name.
It is no surprise that this soundtrack is a surreal mix of poignant and moving instrumental tracks. More expansive than most of their previous efforts, Invisible Cities traverses a wildly varied ambient landscape as the murmuring soundscapes are comprised of various ambient textures ranging from the scruffy and eerie to the soothing and sublime.
Somewhat of a departure from the shimmering beauty of the layered, symphonic delights and the peaceful inner spaces of the rich ambient soundscapes this duo is known for, this dynamic assortment of instrumental compositions elicits a wide range of moods. But the intricacies are skillfully executed and ebb and flow in precise combination for a perfect soundtrack or as a stand-alone, demonstrative instrumental album. (www.awvfts.com)
Author rating: 7.5/10
