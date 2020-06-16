 Invisible People | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Chicano Batman

Invisible People

ATO

Jun 16, 2020 By Haydon Spencely


Who doesn’t love a slice of summery, synth- infused pop? Certainly not this guy. Chicano Batman are back with another slice of skittering joy, and summery, synth-infused pop. Just spend a few short minutes in the company of “Blank Slate,” with its insistent refrain, “I just want to love you/I need you to love me/I just want to love you/We could fall in love now.” It’s a simple line of plaintive passion, but I’d be surprised if you’re not humming along and offering to satisfy the wishes of the band by the song’s end. “I know It” takes things in the direction of dance-pop group Hot Chip, whilst “Manuel’s Story” amalgamates the best of ’‘70s disco with a resemblance to C Duncan’s shimmering electronic embellishments. Doesn’t the world need more joy and more hope these days? Chicano Batman seem to think so, and this album provides it in spades, in spite of the sense of worry and anxiety which pervades the lyrics. deservedly listeners (www.chicanobatman.com)

