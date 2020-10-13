



Iress Flaw Self-Released

Web Exclusive

Los Angeles group Iress’ new album, Flaw, draws inspiration from the vast ocean on the city’s doorstep. California bands wielding this kind of weight and drama have often fed on a contrast to the state’s sunny vibes, but, in the current moment, dark catharsis feels like a wholly appropriate creative response to that environment.

For those not already predisposed to heavy music, connecting to it right now, while we are deprived of the in-person experience for the time being, can be a tricky proposition. Does it translate for moments in your daily life to be instilled with the gravity of a Game of Thrones episode? Texture and tension become more crucial than ever. Iress have a natural advantage in that doomgaze of this nature is more compelling with a powerful female voice up front, rather than a typical throat-shredding dude.

Flaw is at its most moving on tracks like “Nest,” which goes from spare to searing and back again on its desert night drive, or in the contrast made by placing the acoustic rumination “Dark Love” next to the massive storm of “Shallow.” Though the album can feel a little unrelenting by the end, when their multiple dimensions come through clear Iress are an imposing force. (www.weareiress.com)

Author rating: 7/10