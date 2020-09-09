



Irresistible

Web Exclusive

The national political spotlight converges on small-town Wisconsin when rival political consultants arrive to put all their money and muscle behind a rural mayoral race. Democratic spin man Gary Zimmer (Steve Carrell) sees his party’s potential new hope in a gruff, former Marine farmer (Chris Cooper) who holds highly progressive views underneath his conservative-looking exterior. Backing the Republican incumbent is Gary’s nemesis, media consultant Faith Brewster (Rose Byrne)—making this battle for heartland voters not just political, but personal.

Written and directed by former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, Irresistible surprisingly paints both sides of the political spectrum in an absurd light. Its hero is a patronizing schlub, as ready and willing to bend rules and lie through his teeth as his enemy. Giving off a far better impression are the folksy townies, who are able to see the media circus that’s enveloped them for the ridiculous spectacle it is.

The problem with political comedies is that they date themselves quickly—if Stewart had instead gone for a more irreverent, Christopher Guest-like approach, rather than settling on a very contemporary, very specific moral tale, this might have a longer shelf life. As it is, you’ll want to see this before too much time has gone by. This is a light, enjoyable comedy of the moment, but that moment won’t last forever.

Extra features include many deleted scenes, a gag reel, and cast and production featurettes.