Their sound may have changed in the 10 years since they started making music, but Spectres haven’t compromised one iota. Indeed, it’s probably the opposite, which for a band who’ve always challenged the norm and pushed boundaries with every subsequent release is a gallant claim. So, any suggestion that Spectres might have “gone pop”—mainly due to over half the pieces on It’s Never Going to Happen and This is Why clocking in at under three minutes—would be a little premature to say the least.

While both its predecessors, 2015’s Dying and the follow-up two years later, Condition, undoubtedly heralded them as the UK’s answer to A Place to Bury Strangers, It’s Never Going to Happen and This is Why redesigns their manifesto somewhat. Although harsh shards of guitar driven noise are omnipresent throughout, they’ve focused on a leaner approach which cuts their often-lengthy sonic maelstroms in half yet loses none of the impact.

Originally written and recorded in the early part of 2018, it was during the tour for its predecessor Condition while road testing some of the new songs that the band realized something wasn’t right. On returning, they went back to the drawing board, brought in esteemed producer Alex Greaves (bdrmm, Menace Beach, and Working Men’s Club being three acts he’s recently worked with), and the rest is history.

Here in all its glory, It’s Never Going to Happen and This is Why hits like a short, sharp shock to the system. Opener and recent single “Idolise Us!” falls somewhere between the visceral intensity of fellow Bristolians Giant Swan and Idles while channeling the Spectres of old’s propensity for sonic annihilation. Several guests make an appearance throughout the record, most notably Elvin Brandhi and French Margot on album standout “On Nepotism,” which recalls Atari Teenage Riot at their most ferocious.

Meanwhile, experimental musicians Klein and Ben Vince help turn “Define ‘With’” into an abstract painting with sound. Closing number “I Was An Abattoir” treads a similar path to some of the more elongated segments of It’s Never Going to Happen and This is Why’s predecessor, while demonstrating its creators’ penchant for mixing things up as and when they see fit.

What this makes for is an abrasive yet somewhat enticing collection of musical collages that sit comfortably alongside Spectres’ previous two long players in their triumvirate of aural delights. (www.wearespectres.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 8/10