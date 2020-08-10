



Jaga Jazzist Pyramid Brainfeeder

Web Exclusive

The rock-infused orchestral jazz of Jaga Jazzist is somewhat unclassifiable at the best of times, but on Pyramid’s four tracks the band show, if it were possible, yet more willfully abandoned creativity and compositional craft than they have before.

The whole album is an immersive experience. It feels almost unfair to single out individual tracks, but opener “Tomita” sets the scene beautifully, unfurling itself over almost 14 minutes, whilst the eventual crescendo of “Spiral Era” is supremely satisfying with its focus on the power of the band’s rhythm section. This is not music for the faint of heart, but it seems the Jaga Jazzist’s move to Brainfeeder has opened up for them yet more frontiers of space rock and jazz to conquer. Long may they reign. (www.jagajazzist.com)

Author rating: 7/10