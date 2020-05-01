



Jenny Boyd Jennifer Juniper: A Journey Beyond the Muse Published by Urbane

Jenny Boyd, one of the famous Boyd sisters (sister Pattie was famously beau of both George Harrison and Eric Clapton), and the namesake for Donovan's hit "Jennifer Juniper," lived a lifestyle that made her privy to all of the best excitement of the '60s and beyond. In Jennifer Juniper, she recounts her story.

While subtitled, "A Journey Beyond the Muse," Boyd spent much of her life in an up and down coupling with Mick Fleetwood, and these ups and downs are chronicled here, from her connecting with him pre-Fleetwood Mac to having children with him and recounting a life in and out of love time and again through the band's days of greatest fame and largest excess.

But Boyd's story is much more than that of a Fleetwood Mac wife. She was in San Francisco during the Summer of Love, went to India with The Beatles, and finally, at the end of it all, found herself going back to school for her Ph.D. and working in the field of addiction.

Chunked into chapters representing different periods in her life, Jennifer Juniper is an outstanding and moving read that tells of Boyd's own personal journey in immensely readable fashion. And while there is no shortage of memoirs out there that might tell a similar tale (although, truly, Boyd's story is quite unique), what separates Jennifer Juniper from the rest is the degree of insight with which the author shares her life and memories. This is not a series of anecdotes. It is not a fantastical telling of a fantastical life. It is a deep, introspective story not only of experience but of growth, a story of an extraordinary life, told through the lens of an author who finds herself processing events along the way and integrating them into the person she ultimately became and the person she wanted to be. And ultimately, this insight into her own experiences, motivations, successes, naivetes, misjudgments, and triumphs makes Jennifer Juniper so much more than just a rock 'n' roll memoir.

(www.thejennyboyd.com) (www.urbanepublications.com)

Author rating: 8/10