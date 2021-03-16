



Jeremy Studio: Fun City Editions

Web Exclusive

Jeremy is a shy sophomore at a performing arts high school. Susan is the new girl in school, having recently arrived in New York from Detroit following her widower father’s change in career path. Over a few all-too-short weeks, the two become each other’s first loves.

Released in 1973, Jeremy’s premise could hardly be simpler. It’s also one of the most sincere portrayals of adolescent love you’ll find on screen. Jeremy strips away all of the social drama that’s omnipresent in most teen-centered films, never dwelling on things like cliques, economics, or parental issues, but only presenting them in passing, in a way that shows they’re present—as they are in most teenagers’ lives—but never for than a minute making them the focal point of the story. Instead, it zooms in on the mutual attraction between these two kids, their romantic anxieties, and the equal parts awkwardness and tenderness that is universal in young love.

These kids feel more real than most of the young people we’re accustomed to seeing on screen. It helps that they were teens, just sixteen years old at the time of shooting. Jeremy, as played by Robby Benson, is extremely gawky, but not in a way that’s played for humor or supposed to make viewers cringe – just in the way, you know, that many socially inexperienced young teens actually come off. The earnestness in the performance is endearing. Susan is a bit more put-together, but soft-spoken and never seeming entirely sure of her words; played by Glynnis O’Connor, it’s another comfortably naturalistic performance. (She feels especially like an authentic teenager, rather than an actor playing a character—considering that this was her first screen role, that might have been somewhat close to the case.)

While it was shot in early-Seventies NYC, it presents a view of the city that’s not the grimy, crime-ridden, urban landscape lit by porno marquees and bar neons that we’ve come to expect from New York’s low-budget films of the era. In fact, the New York City in Jeremy seems to extend as far as a bubble around our young lovers. The pizza shops, convenience stores, and cramped, book-filled apartments were real locations with all the vintage details you’d hope to see, but they’re almost lit with a sweet glow by the two stars. There’s an uncommon warmth and hominess to old New York here.

Fun City Edition’s new Blu-ray captures it with a new, 2K restoration that has the pleasant grain you’d expect from a professionally-shot 16mm production. The light, jazzy soundtrack—including two memorable folk songs, sung by our leads who were obviously gifted in more than one performance avenue—only contributes to the movie’s coziness. O’Connor provides a newly-recorded (albeit brief) intro for the film, but is more present in a separate featurette which cuts between current-day interviews with her and her co-star, Benson; it’s wonderful to listen to them reminisce on these very early roles. Benson even appears to get a little choked-up thinking about it—the two started dating in real life during the shoot, and it’s clear those memories meant a lot to both of them.

Also included are a commentary track by Kat Ellinger and the sorely-missed Mike McPadden, which covers many angles of the production, a Trailers from Hell commentary by Larry Karaszewski, an image gallery, and a video essay from Chris O’Neill.

This is another gem from Fun City Editions, whose small but eclectic catalog so far has rapidly turned them into a must-watch label.

(vinegarsyndrome.com/products/jeremy-fun-city-editions)

