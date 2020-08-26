



Jessy Lanza All the Time Hyperdub

Web Exclusive

The particular brand of electro pop Jessy Lanza creates encapsulates just as many things as it imagines. Be it the conceptualizing of commuters’ thoughts on the subway or the conversations she has with herself questioning why writing angered lyrics feel so safe, Lanza’s sugary synths coat dark and meaningful lyrics. All the Time, the third full length from Canadian-born Lanza finds her trying to cope with life’s unpredictability and what it means to just leave what you can’t control—“Once I’m spinning I can’t stop spinning” she sings on “Lick in Heaven.”

All the Time is a record full of subtle and not so subtle feelings of longing. From the overt “I want ya” in “Face,” to “love me like it’s all that you could do” in the candidly sensual “Badly,” to “You know that I want your love/You know that I’m serious/Even though I’m older now/I don’t think I’ve had enough” in “Like Fire,” Lanza isn’t afraid to express what she wants. “Ice Creamy” even finds Lanza singing how she “can’t stop thinking about the sweet taste left in [her] mouth.” Even the songs themselves evoke provocative feelings, with slow synths that swoon alongside Lanza’s saccharine vocals.

As her third collaboration with creative partner Jeremy Greenspan of Junior Boys, the songs of All the Time are their strongest to date. Combining ’80s elements with R&B and club pop, as well as experimenting with various recording equipment, the songs are almost passively passionate, if that’s even possible. The songs are so tight and refined that they almost feel effortlessly so. Lanza and Greenspan have crafted perfect pop songs that feel like they would sit at the cool kids table.

All the Time is the ultimate pop record for 2020. It’s laid back while also emotionally involved; it’s evocative and authentic while also questioning human nature. Lanza’s music can’t fit in a single box and it’s all the more refreshing because of it. (www.jessylanza.com)

Author rating: 7/10