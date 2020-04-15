



Jonathan Wilson Dixie Blur Bella Union

Web Exclusive

Jonathan Wilson has turned his hand to producing Father John Misty, Laura Marling, and Dawes, among others, as well as acting as musical director for Roger Waters no less, but when it came to recording his fourth album he felt like it was time to do things differently. And we as listeners should be mighty glad that he did, because what came out of the sessions for Dixie Blur—an album recorded live with very few overdubs—is nothing short of a beautiful distillation of everything that makes Wilson the artist so important. It is also one of 2020’s standout singer/songwriter albums thus far, in what is admittedly a very crowded field.

Whether it’s opening salvo “Fun For the Masses” and “New Home” that grab you initially, or the more whimsical “Platform” or even the more somber “Riding the Blinds” that stays with you long after the gorgeous tones of piano and slide guitar have faded into memory, this is an album that lovers of Wilson’s music of old will delight in. It will hopefully win him many new followers besides. (www.songsofjonathanwilson.com).

Author rating: 7/10