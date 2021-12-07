 Joni Mitchell: Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971) (Rhino) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, December 7th, 2021  
Subscribe

Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971)

Rhino

Dec 07, 2021 Web Exclusive By Hays Davis Bookmark and Share


With the first volume of Joni Mitchell’s Archives series offering material that leads up to her 1968 debut album, Archives Vol. 2 picks up the torch from there and runs up to some late ’70/early ’71 sessions for her classic album Blue. Aside from the rewards to be found in hearing her albums released during these years, the five CDs (also in a 10-LP limited edition) in this set offer a unique embarrassment of riches, with nearly six hours of unreleased home, studio, and live recordings.

The set begins in late ’67/early ’68 with home demos as well as recordings from Jane Lurie’s Chelsea, Manhattan apartment, which was the setting for the song “Chelsea Morning.” A two-set performance at Ottawa, Canada’s Le Hibou Coffee House in March of ’69 was recorded by Jimi Hendrix. Along with various session tracks, radio and TV appearances include a ’69 Dick Cavett broadcast and a ’71 BBC TV show, and there’s a “Big Yellow Taxi/Bony Moronie” medley from 1970’s Greenpeace Benefit Concert for Amchitka. Among the sets other live highlights are her complete Carnegie Hall debut from February 1969 (available separately as a 3-LP set) and an In Concert BBC Radio broadcast from October of ’70, where James Taylor joined her in the second half of the show.

Spanning key years for Mitchell as a recording artist, Archives Vol. 2 richly fleshes out the period, providing a worthy companion to her early albums and a fascinating window into her development as an artist. (www.jonimitchell.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10

Rate this album
Average reader rating: 1/10



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent