 Khushi: Strange Seasons (Warner) Review
Thursday, January 23rd, 2020  
Khushi

Khushi Strange Seasons

Warner

Jan 23, 2020 Web Exclusive By Michael Watkins Bookmark and Share


The debut effort from London-born singer-songwriter Kalim Patel under the pseudonym Khushi is a real slow burner. Perfect for January bluesmuch like last year's offering from his mentor and album producer James BlakeStrange Seasons offers a strong running list of compositions that rumble, like sounds echoing around the forest of a dense Nordic winter. These songs ebb and flow, build and fall away, and create an alarming amount of space for atmosphere. For an artist making the opening solo statement of his career, it is a record that feels incredibly self-assured and resolute. Patel's patience and knack for allowing his compositions to breathe is already very telling.

There isn't quite the "signature song" feel to any of the tracks produced herealthough lead-single "Freedom Falls" and behemoth centerpiece "This Is" give it a good goand the heavy presence of Blake's signature production style often brings the album too far into the shadow of his stellar back catalogueas a sort of Overgrown-lite, if you will. But, for an artist finding his feet in the solo sphere, there is more than enough here for fans to get excited by. (www.khushimusic.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10

Comments

There are no comments for this entry yet.

