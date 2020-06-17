



The Exbats Kicks, Hits, and Fits Burger/Midtown Island

Web Exclusive

Kicks, Hits, and Fits is the second proper album from the Arizona trio that features father/daughter combo Inez and Kenny McLain on drums/vocals and guitar/vocals, along with Bobby Carlson Jr. on bass. Following up on last year's E is 4 Exbats, which functioned as something of a compendium of songs from the band's earlier EP releases, Kicks, Hits, and Fits is a completely new batch of some of the catchiest pop-rock tracks you'll hear all year.

The album begins with bouncy jams "You Don't Get It (You Don't Got It)" and "Funny Honey," before segueing into the Ramones-ian 70-second punk blast of "Doorman," where Inez, who sings lead on most of the songs here, repeatedly threatens to fight the doorman of the song's title. Dad gets into the vocal action on the subtle, charming "Maven of the Crafts," which provides some more temperate respite from the jaunty pop raves. And "Wet Cheeks" somehow expertly mixes Byrds-ian jangle with Motown girl group melodies.

And that's only Side A. Side B brings the Rubinoos-esque power pop of "Try Burning This One," the sludge-y rock "Immediate Girl," "Florida," which starts with the choice line, "Holy crap, am I on fire?," and the slow burn of "I Got The Hots for Charlie Watts," which takes its title from an old Exbats EP.

If there's a difference between Kicks, Hits, and Fits and E is 4 Exbats, it's that this time around the songs are generally more fleshed out. While The Exbats can write a perfect 2-minute ditty in their sleep, many of the tracks on Kicks, Hits, and Fits are proper 3- to 4-minute sculpted pop gems. This doesn't mean that the immediacy and youthful vibrance of E is 4 Exbats is gone. But, as a case in point, where a song like "Hey Hey Hey" might have sped through its verses and choruses at lightning pace before, on Kicks, Hits, and Fits it takes its time, loping along at medium tempo while drawing the listener to its exquisite melody and expertly crafted complementary background vocals. Still youthful at heart, perhaps it's a sign that The Exbats are also growing up. (www.theexbats.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 8/10