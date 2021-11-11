



Dave Okumu Knopperz Transgressive

Web Exclusive

Any new music by Dave Okumu is worth getting excited about so his debut solo album, Knopperz—which is something of an instrumental homage to J Dilla and makes ample use of the music of another contemporary titan Duval Timothy—is, unsurprisingly, something to write home about.

In the past, whether it’s been in the seminal band The invisible or in collaborating with Jessie Ware, Adele, and others, Okumu has always exhibited a distinct and delicious musical persona that has set him apart from the crowd. This continues here. Knopperz is an exhilarating instrumental hip-hop/jazz record which the self-described “lover of syncopation” delivers beautifully formed and ready to be lived in.

“Son of Emmerson” grooves beautifully, “Ballpark” builds and comes apart, seemingly twisting on a dime multiple times around the muted piano figures, and “Brother” drifts in and out to powerful effect. Knopperz is another great entry in an impressive musical canon for an underrated great. (www.musicglue.com/dave-okumu/)

Author rating: 7/10