



Kolchak: The Night Stalker - The Complete Series Studio: Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Web Exclusive

“Did the dad from A Christmas Story just stake a vampire…?”

It was an honest question from someone (my wife) who wasn’t familiar with the short-lived cult series Kolchak, or aware that Darren McGavin had done anything before that holiday movie staple. Having aired only twenty episodes and two TV movies from 1972-1975, Kolchak feels very contemporary for a nearly 50-year-old show, and had a clear influence on The X-Files and other supernaturally-inclined series that have come since.

McGavin plays Carl Kolchak, a newspaperman working for a wire service based out of Chicago. While ghosts, zombies, and extraterrestrials aren’t his “beat,” per se, it winds up the subject matter that Kolchak most often finds himself entangled with. Kolchak very closely follows a “monster of the week” format in which the wily reporter is usually the only person able to figure out that the strange killings/disappearances aren’t the work of a garden variety criminal—what makes it work are performances from McGavin and his fellow actors that are amiable across-the-board, and writing that deftly balances the humor, thrills, and frights.

While some of Kolchak’s investigations are heroic in nature—a.k.a., saving a colleague from being murdered by time-traveling Jack the Ripper—it more often seems like he just can’t help himself and dives in whenever there’s paranormal mischief afoot. (This is much to the chagrin of his coworkers, especially his long-suffering editor, Vincenzo, played by Simon Oakland, who’d rather he stuck to his assignments.) Kolchak usually wins that day thanks to his cleverness, but the strange situations typically leave him in trouble, or having to explain something no one in their right mind would believe—while predictable when it happens episode after episode, McGavin and his writers make it consistently funny. It’s conceivable that if another actor were in the role, the series would get old very quickly.

Aside from the humor, Kolchak can be generally frightening for at least a stretch of each episode. Many end with Kolchak single-handedly confronting the ghoul-of-the-week in their lair/hunting grounds/spaceship, and this can be very suspenseful. Granted, Kolchak always survives, has a bit of voiceover describing how the authorities explained away the occurrence, and it’s never mentioned again, but the fact that there’s still cause to worry about our hero week in and week out really says something about the quality of the writing and direction. And speaking of those writers—the series was penned by some familiar names, including David Chase (creator of The Sopranos) and Back to the Future’s Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale. The movies which preceded the show were by Richard Matheson of The Twilight Zone, I Am Legend, and The Incredible Shrinking Man fame.

Kolchak: The Night Stalker – The Complete Series is highly recommended for any fan of horror or detective shows. It’s hard to believe this aired when it did, and unsurprising that it didn’t last for long on network television, but it holds up incredibly well today and is thoroughly entertaining for its twenty hour-long episodes. Kino Lorber’s Blu-ray set is packed with extras, including commentaries on every episode, interviews with David Chase and comedian Dana Gould, TV spots, and a bookley essay by Mark Dawidziak, author of The Night Stalker Companion.