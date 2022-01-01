



Ladies They Talk About Studio: Warner Archive

Web Exclusive

“A pre-code women-in-prison film starring Barbara Stanwyck” is a hell of a pitch for a film. Ladies They Talk About, released by Warner Bros. in 1933, doesn’t quite live up to the dizzying promise of its premise, but it’s a fun way to spend 70 minutes. At the very least, it understands Stanwyck’s appeal, then only in its infancy but still immediately apparent. The film opens on her face in a phone booth, calling in a false knife attack to distract the local police so her friends can rob a bank. After she’s done hysterically reporting the attack, she calmly steps out of the booth, tosses her cigarette and, clad in a fur coat and smart hat, struts to a waiting car to join her companions. It’s a great introduction that tells you everything you need to know about Nan Taylor.

Stanwyck had only been working in Hollywood for about 4 years when Ladies They Talk About was released, but she’d already made a dozen films for Columbia and Warner Bros. Her no-bullshit persona was already well established, as was the general arc of many of her characters; brassy, sarcastic stubbornness that would eventually explode in a geyser of righteous rage. Nan Taylor’s story is no exception. Busted for aiding and abetting a bank robbery, she’s sentenced to the women’s facility at San Quentin. The plot, which revolves around Nan trying to convince her childhood admirer - now a crusading district attorney - to arrange for her release, is really just window dressing for well, the window dressing of the prison itself. The best scenes in the film are the ones where Nan is being shown around the prison and interacting with the colorful supporting cast of other inmates. The film isn’t quite as racy as one might hope, but there’s references to sex murders, prostitution and even transgenderism, all of which is pretty neat to hear about in a movie made before your grandparents were born.

The 4K release of Ladies They Talk About does wonders for both Stanwyck’s complexion and her cigarette smoke. Also included is the classic Warner Bros. cartoon, “I Like Mountain Music.”

(Warner Archive Collection)

