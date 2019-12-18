



Stars LaGuardia: The Best of Stars So Far Arts & Crafts

Web Exclusive

Stars are celebrating with their latest release, LaGuardia, and for good reason. Internal chemistry and industry shifts are only two of the formidable headwinds that confront a musical collective of any size and success level, making it nearly impossible for long-term commitments to remain in place—both to one another and the music.

Few bands, however, have maintained the earnest posture employed by Stars since its inception 20 years ago. LaGuardia is, by definition, a "best of" compilation, but it's also a celebration of the Canadian band's beautiful approach to their craft. Torq Campbell, Amy Millan, and company are firm believers in love and its language, and they're committed to channeling their creative energies to express love's power.

Could any other band get away with a song titled "Hold On When You Get Love and Let Go When You Give It"? Therein lies the (ageless) beauty of Stars. Over the course of eight albums, they've encouraged us to love in spite of loss, to toast the present in the face of future fears. They point out the superficial, while never sacrificing their own authenticity.

If you've missed an entry or two in the Stars catalog, LaGuardia is a wonderful retrospective majoring on the band's earlier years that showcases what they do best. It's heartening and healing even as it acknowledges the darkness and pain involved in the journey. (www.starslaguardia.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10