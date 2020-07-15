



Laraaji Sun Piano All Saints

Web Exclusive

Laraaji has spent decades in a tightrope over the tiger trap that is new age music, deftly balancing away from the genre's cornier excesses. His music, usually centered around his trusty zither, is as incense shop friendly as any ’90s Windham Hill CD, but he’s able to cast a wider net thanks to his genuine buoyancy and lightness of heart. Put another way: this is a guy who’s taught laughter meditation for years, and you can hear it is his playing.

On Sun Piano, Laraaji sits the zither aside in favor of the titular keyboard, performing a series of solo pieces. If it lacks some of the mystery and space of his other work, that lightheartedness is present as ever; even the more somber jazz-oriented solos are infused with an air of hope. It may not be his most essential work, but Sun Piano reveals a heretofore unexplored side of Laraaji’s musical personality, and is plenty rewarding for as much. (www.laraaji.blogspot.com)

Author rating: 7/10