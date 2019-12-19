



Legion of Superheroes #1 DC Comics

Web Exclusive

A return to DC's classic property, the heroes of the future, this time headed by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artists Ryan Sook (pencils, inks), Wade Von Grawbadger (also inks), and Jodie Bellaire (colors). The sort-of-POV character is Superboy, the Jonathan Kent version, who has come from our time to the future to join the legion, and the best parts of this are his alternately gawking at and stressing about his new situation: numerous and colorful new teammates, the fact that Metropolis appears to be under glass, his first Legion "red alert" situation, involving the spear of Aquaman.

There's a lot going on here, and, as a first issue, I might have enjoyed more of a "Legion for Dummies," a bit of a who's who whether in-context of story or as a bonus page. Perhaps more of that will come with the next issue, though there was a clever bit where each Legionnaire essentially has a meta-data tag about themselves projected behind them. Seeing more of this may have grounded it a bit better; as is, it's a bit of a mess, albeit a kind of fun one. Maybe less exciting is that the main antagonists seem to be a faceless, slobbering hoard, but this is just out the gate.

Legion of the Superheroes has been rebooted and reinterpreted so many times that it's tough to get too excited about a new one, but this is at least good, and has some promise in the new Superboy, and many intriguing new character designs for what seem to be a mix of old and new Legionnaires. As always with a #1, jury is out, but this is a good first step. (www.dccomics.com)

Author rating: 6/10