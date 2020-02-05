



Life with Mikey Studio: Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Web Exclusive

This one is for Michael J. Fox completists. After receiving his initial Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis in 1991 and being told he had 10 good working years left, Fox signed a three-picture deal to make sure his family was provided for. Unfortunately all three films were poorly received comedy flops: 1993’s Life with Mikey and For Love or Money, and 1994’s Greedy. Life with Mikey has now been issued on Blu-ray via Kino Lorber.

Fox stars as Michael “Mikey” Chapman, a former sitcom child star who now runs a child actor talent agency with his older brother Ed (Nathan Lane). The agency is in financial trouble and in danger of losing its biggest client Barry Corman (David Krumholtz, in his first film) to a bigger agency. Then Fox encounters young pickpocket Angie Vega (Christina Vidal, also in her first movie) and is impressed enough with her acting ability when lying to get out of trouble that he signs her. Is Angie the secret to saving the company? Will Mikey become a father figure for Angie? But what about her real father?

Plot-wise, Life with Mikey is a bit slight, with low stakes and not much of a climax. But Fox is likable and Krumholtz and Vidal went on to success as teen and adult actors. Krumholtz later appeared in Slums of Beverly Hills, the Harold and Kumar movies, Superbad, and This Is the End, as well as on TV’s Numb3rs, The Good Wife, and The Deuce. Vidal has since showed up in many TV shows, including ER, House, Castle, Code Black, Training Day, Grand Hotel, and more. This gives you a chance to catch them at their start. The film also features Christine Baranski, Rubén Blades, Victor Garber, and Cyndi Lauper, as the agency’s perky receptionist Geena Briganti. This Blu-ray release is bare bones, with no special features beyond the movie’s trailer. While this period in Fox’s career is bookended by better films (1991’s Doc Hollywood and The Hard Way and 1995’s The American President and 1996’s The Frighteners), Life with Mikey might be an interesting curiosity for diehard Michael J. Fox fans, many of who may not have even seen the film in years, if at all.

Author rating: 5/10