



The Parson Red Heads Lifetime of Comedy

Web Exclusive

For its fifth album, Portland’s The Parson Red Heads dealt with a slight lineup change, as founding guitarist Sam Fowles left after the band’s last album, 2017’s Blurred Harmony. However, stepping right into Fowles’ shoes was touring guitarist Jake Smith, and the results are a glimmering, revelatory record that not only capitalizes on the band’s strengths but also moves it forward.

Lifetime of Comedy is an album filled with sublime, Americana-tinged songs that rely on strong melodies, the obsession-worthy vocals of frontman Evan Way, and an introspective lyrical self-examination that lends the songs a poignant heft. Guitars harmonize, pedal steels sing, vocal melodies soar, and Way exposes his soul throughout. Fowles even returns to sing harmony on a few tracks. Lifetime of Comedy is an album that embeds itself. It sticks with you. Thankfully, The Parson Red Heads have managed to carry on. (www.theparsonredheads.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10