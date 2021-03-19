



Little Fugitive: The Collected Films of Morris Engel and Ruth Orkin Studio: Kino Classics

Web Exclusive

On the face of it, the films of Morris Engel and Ruth Orkin are an American corollary to Italian neorealism, slice-of-life tales with realistic and flawed characters. They sprinkle in a touch more sweet-natured comedy to maintain the attention of US audiences, but they’re still simple stories about small, human struggles: losing your little brother at Coney Island, single mothers trying to find love while raising a kid, the emotional juggling inherent to (and never advertised in) adhering to a “free love” lifestyle. This ain’t Thanos wiping out a third of all life (or whatever… I fell asleep in that one); it’s just day-to-day stuff.

More even than that, though, the films contained in Little Fugitive: The Collected Films of Morris Engel and Ruth Orkin, a new retrospective collection, are delightful “city symphony” films celebrating a long-gone New York City. This is especially true of the three features completed in the 1950s, including the titular film, Lovers and Lollipops, and Weddings and Babies. Engel made his name primarily as a street photographer, and these films are all an extension of his impulses in that field. He had an uncanny skill for taking simple moments of city life and imbuing them with rich emotional layers. If the plots of these films meander occasionally, it’s never a bother: it just affords one a moment to sink into the images of Coney Island or the Bronx Zoo. Despite the continued existence of those locales, in Engel’s lens they seem both worlds away and timelessly intimate.

I Need A Ride To California, recently restored by MoMA and seeing its first home video release here, is more of an outlier. Completed in 1968, it captures the generational sea change of that time, following a young woman (Lilly Shell) who’s made her way to the New York hippie counterculture from rural California (apparently, nobody told her San Francisco would’ve been a lot closer). We follow her in her daily life passing out flowers in the park, maintaining multiple lovers, and all the other fun things a generation might do were they awash in robust social services that they would later work tirelessly to erase. Boomer-triggered bitterness aside, it’s a fine time capsule in line with other quasi-documentary hippie features, but it is far from the greatest of those films (my vote goes to Tobe Hooper’s Eggshells, a clear 1960s progenitor to Slacker, if anyone’s curious), and it is the least of Engel’s features.

Beyond the features, Little Fugitive also appends Morris Engel: The Independent, a documentary by his daughter Mary, plus four short films, three TV commercials, private home movies, and Still Life, a live TV interview with Ruth Orkin. It’s a real wonder to have all this stuff in the same place for the first time, a fitting tribute; after all, no less than François Truffaut once said “Our New Wave would never have come into being if it hadn’t been for the young American Morris Engel”. It’s true that Truffaut’s The 400 Blows could not have existed without the likes of Little Fugitive, and the ne’er-do-wells running wild through the streets of Godard’s Paris owe a debt to Engel’s characters. These films, though, aren’t just influential. They stand on their own as small, undersung classics.

