



Julien Baker Little Oblivions Matador

Web Exclusive

While I love Julien Baker’s music, I oftentimes have to be in a certain mood to listen to it. Her particular style of brutally honest singer/songwriter music is obviously ill-suited for a party or a breezy car ride, but it’s also sometimes too much, to me, for even a casual listen. Usually, Baker’s music soundtracks the sort of disconsolate, searching moments that she herself explored on 2017’s Turn Out the Lights and 2015’s Sprained Ankle. However, that aspect might have changed with her newest work. Julien Baker sounds reinvented on Little Oblivions, employing an expanded sound that is instantly gratifying and anthemic, drawing you in before hitting you with the full force of its crushing emotional weight.

Whereas the first moments on Turn Out the Lights are understated and meditative, opening with a creaking door and an atmospheric piano instrumental, Baker announces her return in dramatic fashion on Little Oblivions. The swelling opening tones of “Hardline” feel unlike anything thus far in her discography with crashing drums and distorted guitars, making her sound more rich and vibrant than ever. Yet, the startlingly gorgeous heights on “Relative Fiction” or “Ringside” never feel like a cynical gimmick and only heighten the impact of searing ballads such as “Crying Wolf.”

Despite the expanded instrumental palette, Little Oblivions might also be Baker’s bleakest album yet. For an artist that has been long known for works of despondent emotion, that is no small feat. Her self-excoriating reflections are just as present and cutting here as on her previous work, in no way blunted by the record’s sweeping instrumental grandeur. Baker’s demons are a constant presence, as is her inexorable draw towards them. “Faith Healer” examines the desire to surrender to the escape of addiction with devastating honesty, while the quiet pain of “Song in E” is possibly the most heartrending on the record. Baker denies that she deserves sympathy or grace, singing “I wish you’d hurt me/It’s the mercy I can’t take.”

Ultimately, her recent period of artistic silence and personal trials results in Julien Baker’s most masterful work to date. The expanded sonic palette reimagines the possibilities of her music and makes for Baker’s most dynamic work yet. What’s more, none of the impact of her heart wrenching lyricism is lost in the transition. Baker’s howl is ultimately the sound of a hard-won survival and there continues to be a powerful sense of hope and catharsis in that. (www.julienbaker.com)

Author rating: 9/10