



Queen + Adam Lambert Live Around the World EMI

Web Exclusive

Shortly after the death of legendary Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, bassist John Deacon explained his decision to step away from the band saying, “There is no point carrying on. It is impossible to replace Freddie.” Deacon certainly was right in one respect; despite the number of singers guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor have brought on to do vocals, Freddie Mercury proves a singular, inimitable talent. Even so, in 2011 the band found their most fruitful touring partner with Adam Lambert. Although the remaining members have been performing with Lambert for nearly a decade, the band has been hesitant to put out any new recorded material until the COVID-19 pandemic. After the shutdowns cancelled the band’s upcoming tour, they culled together recordings from dozens of shows over the past six years for the compilation album Live Around the World.

Obviously, the biggest question going into the record for fans who haven’t seen them live is Adam Lambert. Thankfully, Lambert is a largely graceful and talented presence. It is easy to see why the American Idol runner-up has proved to be a reliable collaborator. He brings a campy grandiosity to Queen’s material that doesn’t quite ape Mercury’s style but pays tribute to his legacy. On a few tracks, he even puts his own spin on the material, such as when he teases the crowd by holding the note on his solo during “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

Although he has been dead for almost 30 years, Mercury’s presence is all over the live album. There is a palpable audience reaction when the band incorporates live footage, evident even on the audio version. Mercury shows up on video footage from the band’s 1986 Wembley performance during “Love of My Life,” and the band wisely relies on Live Aid footage for his classic call-and-response routine rather than recreate it. The entire Live Aid tribute that closes the record is especially strong, balancing tribute and revival quite well.

Unfortunately, Freddie Mercury proves to be both a blessing and a curse to the record. The loving tributes to Mercury show how beloved the legendary frontman is to this day. Yet, the simple fact remains that Adam Lambert isn’t Freddie Mercury. Lambert doesn’t necessarily try to imitate him, but Mercury’s imprint is all over these songs. Anyone else doing his vocal ad-libs on “Under Pressure” or his rockabilly drawl on “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” comes off as karaoke. It’s a necessary hurdle for the project, but one it can’t overcome.

Thankfully, Brian May and Roger Taylor are both still rock solid. May’s legendary guitar tone is so distinctive and satisfying, bringing a theatrical flair to everything he touches. He also has the most touching moment on the record with his spotlit Spanish guitar on “Love of My Life.” Taylor also still is one of the band’s secret weapons vocally, filling in excellently for David Bowie on “Under Pressure.” Considering that the remaining members are the main attraction though, it is strange to see the album release omitting their instrumental showcases—Taylor’s drum battle with his son and May’s extended 10-minute guitar solo. Both show up on the Blu-ray film release so one has to wonder why they aren’t here. Indeed, the record as a whole could use a bit more showcasing for Taylor and May. The album’s choice of songs can feel somewhat perfunctory, breaking out the band’s biggest hits, but with some glaring omissions of fan favorites. “Tie Your Mother Down,” “Seven Seas of Rhye,” “Keep Yourself Alive,” or even “Play The Game” likely would have been more satisfying choices than Mercury’s debut solo single “Love Kills.”

Despite the issues, Live Around the World is largely carried by the absolute quality of its material. Queen has some of rock’s best music in its repertoire and Adam Lambert is likely one of the band’s better choices for its style. He complements the band well and is a magnetic onstage personality. Still the record never quite makes a strong case for its existence. With some unfortunate omissions and live albums of the band’s classic lineup readily available, Live Around the World likely won’t be fans’ first choice. But the record does capture the nostalgic high of a Queen + Adam Lambert show and works as a document of the band’s stellar late-career live performances. (www.queenonline.com)

Author rating: 6/10