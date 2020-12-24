



The Decemberists Live Home Library Volume I YABB

Web Exclusive



Everyone worldwide is looking for new ways of living, being entertained, and entertaining. As usual, The Decemberists are not sitting idle. Instead, they are doing their part to bring a little joy into our pandemic-stressed lives by releasing a series of live recordings, and the first volume in the Live Home Library series, from the band’s own label, was recorded at Royal Oak Music Theatre in Michigan on August 11, 2009 during the Hazards of Love tour.

The Decemberists’ allure has always been their ability to sweep the listener away from the doldrums of everyday life into an enchanting universe where old-world characters merge with new-world musical motifs and Live Home Library Volume I fits well within this model.

Released in 2009, the overly ambitious Hazards of Love not only drew from earlier Decemberists influences but also the intricate and complex cadences of prog rock and synth-rock polyrhythms without losing The Decemberists’ distinctive charm.

To pull off a complete live version of the album’s 17-tracks performed sequentially from start to finish is a testament to gifted musicianship, capable songwriting, and a mindset to create something special. The only drawback that some may find distracting is the vocals that are too high in the mix. But it’s a concert album that is sure to bring memories of joy to Decemberists fans everywhere. (www.decemberists.com)

Author rating: 6.5/10