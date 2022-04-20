



Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Live in Colorado Third Man

Web Exclusive

Dead & Company may have the higher profile in carrying Grateful Dead’s torch, but Live in Colorado displays how Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros have gelled as something special in how they uniquely handle that legacy.

Founding Dead singer/guitarist Weir formed the band with bassist Don Was and drummer Jay Lane in 2018, and they have since toured extensively with setlists of Dead songs, Weir’s solo material, and more. Recorded in the summer of 2021, Live in Colorado includes Dead & Company keyboardist Jeff Chimenti (who joined Wolf Bros in 2020), pedal steel player Greg Leisz, and the string/brass quintet known as The Wolfpack.

Renderings of Bob Dylan’s “A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall” (a gorgeous 9:49 here) and Johnny Cash’s “Big River” fit naturally with Wolf takes on the Dead’s “New Speedway Boogie” and “West LA Fadeaway” as well as with “Looks Like Rain” (from Weir’s 1972 Ace album). The band’s work on “My Brother Esau” is a marvel, with Weir’s engaging guitar working off a rich wave from Chimenti and Leisz and a strong Was/Lane punch, and the closing 18-plus minutes of “Lost Sailor” gives everyone plenty of space to brush their canvas.

The strength of this band could easily take them to the larger venues that host Dead & Company, with Weir now having a second day job that may have surprised even him over the past few years. (www.bobweir.net)

Author rating: 7.5/10