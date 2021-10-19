



Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Love for Sale Interscope

Web Exclusive

Two of the greatest and most influential vocalists of their respective generations, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga produce a wealth of richly sentimental, celestial sounds, existing comfortably both in the past from which they derive and the present in which they were recorded.

On their second and final outing, Bennett and Gaga build their own palace of rich, melodic harmony once more as they cover 12 selections from the Cole Porter canon, inviting the listener in from the icy cold to experience its warmth, if only for 36 minutes. Gaga, per usual, casts her unique light across each track, most especially on the opening “It’s De-Lovely” and the luscious “Do I Love You,” on which she once again validates the argument that she may remain her generation’s greatest performer. Bennett, as well, delivers a shimmering farewell performance, conjuring visions of the city lights and smoky dance halls to which his voice once lent a beguiling soundtrack.

In this respect, Love for Sale cannot help but elicit a tinge of bittersweet nostalgia, as the genre has passed well through its sultry twilight and has arrived, at last, at its era’s inevitable end. Much of what remains will likely follow Bennett upon his final bow, as he is among the last in a starry line of masterful pop vocalists, a refugee from the distant era of Frank Sinatra and Jo Stafford. Bennett is lucky, though, as he has managed to offer a sincere and dignified farewell, his voice never having lost its sheen and his artistic credibility still intact.

Love for Sale is a treat for those interested in listening to two greats who, while existing generations apart, possess the same authoritative grasp as both recording and performance artists. “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” and “I Get a Kick Out of You” showcase a timeless bond shared between the duo, while each shines brightly when left to their own devices, Gaga on the aforementioned key track “Do I Love You” and Bennett on “Just One of Those Things.”

One of the finest jazz releases in a long while, Love for Sale is a must for fans of the genre, as well as its two incomparable performers. One only regrets that the duo had not received an opportunity to tackle Hoagy Carmichael in the same manner. (www.ladygaga.com / www.tonybennett.com)

Author rating: 8/10