



Lucky Chops Lucky Chops at Brooklyn Bowl, February 3rd, 2022,

Fans crowded into the Brooklyn Bowl on February 3rd to dance to the brassy jams of Lucky Chops, who returned to their hometown to perform for the first time since the pandemic hit. The band, who went from high schoolers busking in the New York City subway stations to performing on international tours, played songs such as “Pizza Day” and “Funkytown” in addition to tracks from their new album.

Check out our photos from the show below, and look for upcoming tour dates on their website at www.luckychops.com, or on their YouTube channel.