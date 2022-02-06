Lucky Chops
Lucky Chops at Brooklyn Bowl, February 3rd, 2022,
Feb 05, 2022
Web Exclusive
Fans crowded into the Brooklyn Bowl on February 3rd to dance to the brassy jams of Lucky Chops, who returned to their hometown to perform for the first time since the pandemic hit. The band, who went from high schoolers busking in the New York City subway stations to performing on international tours, played songs such as “Pizza Day” and “Funkytown” in addition to tracks from their new album.
Check out our photos from the show below, and look for upcoming tour dates on their website at www.luckychops.com, or on their YouTube channel.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- 10 Best Songs of the Week: Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Kamasi Washington, My Idea, and More (News) — Songs of the Week, Kamasi Washington, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, SASAMI, My Idea, Lucy Dacus, Röyksopp, Goldfrapp, Arlo Parks, The Linda Lindas, illuminati hotties, Obongjayar, Ladytron, Cassandra Jenkins, Peter Bjorn and John
- Lucky Chops at Brooklyn Bowl, February 3rd, 2022 (Review) — Lucky Chops
- IDLES, Jehnny Beth, Lime Garden @ O2 Academy, Brixton, UK, 19th January 2022 (Review) — IDLES, Jehnny Beth, Lime Garden
- David Byrne’s American Utopia (Review) — David Byrne
- Watch The Weather Station’s TV Debut Performing “Tried to Tell You” on “Jimmy Kimmel” (News) — The Weather Station
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.