Lucky Daye at the House of Blues, Chicago, April 10, 2022,

The lusciousness of Lucky Daye’s sophomore record, Candydrip, was a continuation of the sultry R&B the singer has become lauded for. The New Orleans native broke mainstream ground with his 2019 debut album, Painted, which brilliantly displayed his formidable songwriting skills and vocal range. Daye has the gift of illuminating the romantic experience with sincerity and specificity; his latest project boldly experiments with this talent.

Fresh off his Grammy win for Best Progressive R&B Album earlier this month (2021’s Table for Two EP took home the honor), Daye made a stop in Chicago for the Candydrip tour (April 10th) at House of Blues. The sold out crowd showed immense love to the night’s opener, Joyce Wrice, who warmed up onlookers with a set saturated with joy. When the headliner graced the stage, however, the audience could barely contain themselves.

Donning a boxy green suit and a pair of dark sunglasses, Daye strolled out to fans who were dying to scream his name as much as the lyrics to his entire discography. His inner Prince came to life on the live rendition of “Feels Like” and the bars he executed were even more charismatic when witnessed in person. “Late Night” had that same kind of infectious energy while “NWA” came off slightly more salacious than it does on wax.

Though the performance clocked in at about an hour and a half, Daye’s stamina was relentless. “On Read” exuded pure melodrama and when Wrice came out to perform their duet “Falling in Love,” the chemistry the pair flaunted was undeniable. “Over” contained the distinctive passionate pleas as heard on Candydrip; the sex appeal of “Fuckin’ Sound” remained wholly captivating.

“Real Games” and “Karma” were two highlights in an already remarkable evening. It was one that nearly came to a halt, though, when a fan who passed out had to be escorted away by medics who handled the emergency swiftly and professionally. Daye picked up from where he left off and selected a different one to serenade. “Love You Too Much” was the song of choice for the young woman, who was excited but calm to be sitting on a stool alongside the star with all eyes on her.

She embodied most of the people in the audience who respect the singer’s catalog and still have a soft spot in their heart for Daye. Watching his ascent into stardom has been both wondrous and thrilling. Knowing that he has the goods to back up his success is just the proverbial icing on the cake.

