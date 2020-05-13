



Mayflower Madame Prepared for a Nightmare Only Lovers

If the past decade’s psych rock revolution has seen an influx of bands devoted to the blueprints forged by The Brian Jonestown Massacre and The Black Angels—not to mention enabled some long overdue recognition for both of the aforementioned—it’s also introduced a wealth of other angles to this predominantly all-encompassing scene.

Take Norwegian outfit Mayflower Madame, for example. While undeniably having roots in psychedelia and its effects laden subgenres, Prepared for a Nightmare proves that they’ve listened to a lot more than many of their contemporaries.

Compared to 2016’s critically acclaimed debut Observed in a Dream, Mayflower Madame’s latest long-player shows a more diverse range of ideas and influences that fulfill the promise hinted at on their first record.

Elements of post-punk and darkwave rise to the forefront, particularly on recent single “Vultures” and electronically charged stomper “Goldmine,” which could be Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” reimagined for the acid generation. While the title track and lolloping “Swallow” take their leaves out of The Chameleons’ songbook, the pulsating “Ludwig Meidner” treads the same heavily accentuated drum and bass concerto as early Interpol (think “Precipitate” or “Specialist” pre-Turn On the Bright Lights).

Also doffing its cap to surf rock (nascent midpoint “Sacred Core”) and shoegaze (eerie closer “Endless Shimmer”), Prepared for a Nightmare never sounds tired or languid. Instead, Mayflower Madame adorn black hearts on the sleeves of their leather jackets with a sense of pride, and so they should. (www.mayflowermadame.bandcamp.com/)

Author rating: 8/10