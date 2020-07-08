



Melkbelly PITH Wax Nine

Web Exclusive

Melkbelly are self-described “noise-rock,” but I’d like to propose a modification. Theirs is music of passion, beauty, compositional complexity, and trickery, with plenty of discordant flourishes flying about. But at the heart of it, PITH exhibits a band at the top of their game, taking the work of bands like Sonic Youth, Nothing, King’s X, and Speedy Ortiz and adding a particular touch that makes Melkbelly a band that truly stands apart. So I say, Melkbelly sound like Melkbelly. They’re unlike anyone or anything else, and PITH is all the better for it.

Throughout the record, changes in tone, timbre, and time signature abound. Opening salvo “THC” takes a while to get going before twisting and turning its way through, proving itself as one of 2020’s finest album openers. Follow-up “Sickeningly Teeth” demonstrates the band’s ability to dexterously shift gears. All throughout, the listener is able to travel with them, wherever band and song wish to go. Pulling that off takes confidence and a mastery, both of which Melkbelly possess in unusual abundance.

From there, the proof of PITH’s glory only continues to unveil itself. “LCR” has a beautiful, syncopated rhythm which instantly gets the listener moving, even before the sumptuous pre-chorus sets in. In the second half of the LP, “Kissing Under Some Bats” is a glorious seven and a half minutes of cacophonous wonder, and “Stone Your Friends” feels like a homage to early ’90s rock influences. If you’re dreaming of the return to that aforementioned time in rock music but with a 2020s finish, dream no more, Melkbelly are here. (www.melkbelly.net)

Author rating: 7/10