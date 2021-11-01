



Charles Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Verve Acoustic

Web Exclusive

Released less than five years subsequent to his genre-defining magnum opus Mingus Ah Um, master jazz bassist Charles Mingus arrived with Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus in January 1964. While lacking the utter majesty and consistency of earlier classics such as Mingus Dynasty and Black Saint and the Sinner Lady, some of Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus was recorded during the latter’s sessions, ultimately standing as tall as its predecessors.

Consisting of re-recordings of extant tracks from albums such as those previously mentioned, Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus saw the wildly innovative Los Angeles composer, who for over a decade had been astounding audiences with his impeccable skill, reimagining the various soundscapes with which he had been toying throughout his career.

Opening track “II B.S.” (otherwise known as “Haitian Fight Song”) burns slowly, beginning with a bouncing bassline and knocking percussion before shifting into full and frantic gear, while “I X Love” (formerly “Duke’s Choice”) wails through shades of cerulean dusk.

Album standout “Celia” is warm and nuanced, its bold sway and rich score alternating between bombast and calm restraint, creating an undulating wall of sound. Meanwhile, Mingus’s rendition of Duke Ellington’s “Mood Indigo” is a moment of cool reflection. The Mingus Ah Um tracks “Better Get Hit in Yo’ Soul” (otherwise “Better Git It in Your Soul”) and Mingus’s salute to his late friend “Tribute to Lester Young” (once “Goodbye Porkpie Hat”) also thrive here.

Also notable are the contributions of such greats as Eric Dolphy (who recorded his parts less than a year prior to his untimely death at age 36) and Eddie Preston, who added a fuller sound to Mingus’s big band vision. With this 2021 reissue listeners may once again enjoy Charles Mingus’s lesser masterpiece, which is by no means a small feat. (www.charlesmingus.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10