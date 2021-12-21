



Mirror Studio: The Criterion Collection

Mirror, the stunning and deeply personal film directed by Andrei Tarkovsky, reflects the Russian auteur’s memories through a prism of dream logic; time flows both backward and forward as the director attempts to make sense of his own history – and his country’s – during and after World War 2.

Tarkovsky tells the story of his childhood in fragments. He weaves his own gauzy memories into a tapestry of impressionistic images, threaded with archival footage and dialogue traded on screen between actors and a disembodied narrator. The nonlinear narrative allows the film to draw parallels slowly between Tarkovsky and his father, and between the director and his country, as the artist attempts to understand his parents, Russia’s place in the world and how it shaped his formative years.

The viewer is plunged into this haze of childhood memory – so often informed or even formed later by photographs or family stories that alter our own synaptic recording of events. Here are some of Tarkovsky’s most striking compositions in a career overflowing with haunting imagery – a barn consumed by orange and red flames, framed by the rain-soaked emerald woods; a black and white sequence of his mother, young, washing her hair, and then suddenly old when she turns toward a mirror, the ceiling falling to the floor in operatic slow motion; a songbird landing on a child as forgiveness.

These surreal expressions alternate with literal recreations of the director’s memories – Tarkovsky built a full-scale replica of his childhood home in the woods for Mirror, and several sequences include a direct staging of some of the director’s earliest memories, often of his mother. There, in the woods, he and his siblings lived an idyllic, pastoral life before the war, which represents the major schism in Tarkovsky’s life. His father Arseny Tarkovsky soon left the family for the front, and the young Tarkovsky never fully recovered from the feelings of abandonment. Poems written by the elder Tarkovsky narrate these scenes, and many others, in the film.

“Mint was crushed beneath our feet / And birds accompanied us, / And fish leaped in the river, / The skies parted as we watched … / When fate followed our footsteps / Like a madman with a knife.”

Tarkovsky has an alchemical hand with the archival footage as well – never-before-seen footage of Russian troops crossing a river, knee-high in sludge in miserable weather, persevering and struggling toward victory at great personal cost, at once becomes personal and universal. He pulls the same trick with images from the Spanish Civil War, and clashes between the Chinese and Russian border troops. His editing choices, like his direction, settle on faces for prolonged periods, inviting the audience to actively work while watching to discover their own meaning and debate Tarkovsky’s.

The new and reliably handsome, two-disc Blu-ray set from Criterion Collection helps in this regard, supplying a new documentary about the film, as well as a 2019 documentary about the director made by his son. The accompanying booklet is an embarrassment of riches as well, with an essay from critic Carmen Gray and the original 1968 film proposal written by Tarkovsky and screenwriter Alexander Misharin that was eventually developed into Mirror in 1975.

