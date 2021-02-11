



Mouchette Studio: The Criterion Collection

Web Exclusive

Mouchette’s a young girl living a horrid life. Living in a derelict town in the French countryside, her father is an abusive alcoholic and her mother is on her literal deathbed, leaving her on her own to do all of the household chores and care for her infant brother. She wears the same tattered, dirt-crusted clothes to school every day, where her classmates berate her and teacher belittles her. It’s not just them, either – almost everyone she meets treats her like a pariah, which makes it all the more heartbreaking when a suspected murdered takes her in, seeming to care about her safety, only to take advantage of her…

Like many of Bresson’s works, Mouchette is far from the most cheery film you’ll watch. It is a superbly directed character study, if a worrisome one – an almost reckless disregard toward her responsibilities, combined with the cruel way she treats others, seem to suggest that these abusive behaviors are learned early in life. Large portions of the film that are tracking its young lead could probably have been made as silent features, so sparing are their use of dialogue. (Even when Mouchette does speak, she’s so often interrupted or disregarded altogether that she may as well have not opened her mouth at all.) The ending – which we won’t spoil – is hard to forget, and we feel more open to interpretation than most critics seem to have allowed over the years.

Criterion’s new Blu-ray edition features a 4K digital restoration, which conveys Mouchette’s stark, black-and-white world in crisp detail and well-defined contrast. Extras include a full-length commentary by Tony Rayns (carried over from the older edition) and two contemporary featurettes which give us an interesting look at the production of the film, and its director and untrained stars at work in 1967. The final piece of bonus material is a trailer anonymously cut by Jean-Luc Godard, who clearly approached the job with a perverse sense of humor.

(www.criterion.com/films/456-mouchette)