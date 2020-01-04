



Naomi: Season One DC

Web Exclusive

So much of the superhero genre is "been there, done that"—it's hard to find something that's at the same time original, compelling, and yet fits into the relatively narrow sweet spot beloved by fans of mainstream capes and tights comics. Naomi, co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker and with slick, expressive art by Jamal Campbell, comes dang close. It's certainly a breath of fresh air. And, if this volume maybe fails to stick the landing, that doesn't mean it's not a compelling new property, an interesting new hero, in DC's stories lineup.

Naomi lives in a sleepy town where not much happens, but when Superman crashes down and fights Mongul—for a whole 17 seconds—it catalyzes Naomi's journey of discovery: who are her real parents, how did she come to live in this town, what are her adoptive parents and a local mechanic hiding from her, and is she more than she appears? It's not surprising that, yes, Naomi is more than she appears, and shares certain things in common with her idol, Superman, though she's more of a transdimensional refugee than an interplanetary one.

The sense of alienation and the journey to discovery for Naomi creates a nice tension. And the truth about her adoptive parents and the mechanic are probably the most interesting part of this first chapter. That's what's a little disappointing: when we find out what's up with Naomi herself, it's a bit rushed; her journey to discover her "new self" should have been as patient and compelling as her earlier sleuthing. Instead, when she's transformed, it's instantly into a powerhouse, and what we think of as maybe an epic villain is sort of one-punched into, if not submission, at least temporary defeat. This part of the book seems less earned.

Yet Naomi herself is a fresh and fun character with a real personality that is easy to love. All in all, this is a fine start for a character that may turn out to be, well, pretty super. (www.dccomics.com)

Author rating: 7/10