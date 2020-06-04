



Nicole Atkins Italian Ice Single Lock

Web Exclusive

It’s hard to believe it’s been 13 years since the release of Nicole Atkins’ debut album Neptune City, a record that first grabbed this reviewer’s attention when she delivered a fantastic performance on Later… with Jools Holland in the UK. Since then, Atkins has released several albums, all highlighting her distinctive talent. Her songs are often simultaneously vigorous and tender, and she’s not afraid to tell it like it is.

On Italian Ice, Atkins’ trademark crucial voice has added scandalous levels of groove. Honestly, if you’re in disbelief, listen first to “AM Gold.” Kicks, doesn’t it? Now let yourself continue to be drawn in on “Mind Eraser.” That rhythm section groove that starts the song? I dare you not to groove along and fall in love with it, because it may be impossible. The track builds and builds as Atkins sings “there’s a vacancy inside my head.” On “Domino,” attention turns to the keys and guitars, which sit atop a breathy vocal performance. The whole album is stuffed with hooks and brilliant ideas. This is peak Nicole Atkins. (www.nicoleatkins.com)

Author rating: 8/10