 Nicole Atkins: Italian Ice (Single Lock) Review | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, June 4th, 2020  
Subscribe

Nicole Atkins

Italian Ice

Single Lock

Jun 04, 2020 Web Exclusive By Haydon Spenceley Bookmark and Share


It’s hard to believe it’s been 13 years since the release of Nicole Atkins’ debut album Neptune City, a record that first grabbed this reviewer’s attention when she delivered a fantastic performance on Later… with Jools Holland in the UK. Since then, Atkins has released several albums, all highlighting her distinctive talent. Her songs are often simultaneously vigorous and tender, and she’s not afraid to tell it like it is. 

On Italian Ice, Atkins’ trademark crucial voice has added scandalous levels of groove. Honestly, if you’re in disbelief, listen first to AM Gold.” Kicks, doesn’t it? Now let yourself continue to be drawn in on Mind Eraser. That rhythm section groove that starts the song? I dare you not to groove along and fall in love with it, because it may be impossible. The track builds and builds as Atkins sings “there’s a vacancy inside my head.” On “Domino,” attention turns to the keys and guitars, which sit atop a breathy vocal performance. The whole album is stuffed with hooks and brilliant ideas. This is peak Nicole Atkins. (www.nicoleatkins.com)

Author rating: 8/10

Rate this album



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent