



Nils Frahm Empty Erased Tapes

Nils Frahm, the well-established ambient and film composer, marks this year’s Piano Day with an album of eight soft, piano lullabies titled Empty.

True to form, the eight tracks do not so much erupt with lush melodies, but rather simmer and smolder with an airy and dreamy ambience, thanks to the delicate and wistful piano riffs. The leisurely pace of the music lulls the listener into a dream-like state and induces feelings that span the breadth between pure joy and deep sorrow.

Frahm’s use of atmospheric treatments makes his sparse arrangements sound full as he marinates the ambient soundscapes with layered, harmonious pleasures. But these are less shadowy and textural sonic soundscapes as they are more meditative and bare, with most well suited for a film soundtrack or as background music.

Empty shows off Frahm’s propensity for creating moods with dulcet tones as the enchanting instrumental pieces never stray too far into the nebulous stratosphere and act as soothing ambient backdrops that will leave listeners feeling anything but empty. (www.nilsfrahm.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10