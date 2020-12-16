



They say turmoil and austerity brings with it great art. Which is true in the case of No Replacement Found, the debut release from The VanishingLines.

Essentially the brainchild of Shropshire, England-based musician Ian Smith, the songs which make up this unsettling yet riveting debut were actually conceived approximately three years ago. Having created the skeletons of each of No Replacement Found’s six pieces, Smith enlisted local musician-cum-producer Jake Taylor to play bass and produce the record. Once Taylor—a market stall holder by trade—agreed, the album began to take shape.

Then, having sent the rough demos to Stephen Lawrie of noise experimentalists The Telescopes, the final part of the jigsaw fell into place. Having liked what he heard, Lawrie offered to play drums before eventually mixing and mastering No Replacement Found and the results are astonishing.

As you’d probably expect from someone schooled in a musical field where anything is possible, No Replacement Found doesn’t follow any one specific course or direction. It’s an uneasy listen in places, partly due to the sensitive nature of the pieces themselves, which Smith declares, “are feelings that I had or memories I continue to obsess about. The record came about because of where my head was at the time. It’s a vague sense of optimism, like the clouds had parted just enough to let the ideas shine through.”

So, when drone heavy opener “Plague Dog”—the oldest song on the record—bleeds mercilessly into the soothing yet uncompromising “Denazification” and opulent, jazz infused “Mag D’Sars,” it’s not for the faint hearted. With Smith’s vocal deliberately placed low in the mix to create an unsettling presence, there are parallels here with other experimental noisemakers Merzbow and Six Organs of Admittance.

Nevertheless, this is clearly Smith’s baby and on the closing couplet of “Ships” and “Low,” his penchant for creating beauty through menace comes into a distinction of its own.

Apparently, album number two is almost ready to go and if this pandemic clears any time soon, there may even be a live show. However, be warned; this is as unnervingly brutal as music gets. (www.vanishinglines.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 8/10