



Wire Not About to Die (Studio Demos 1977-1978) Pinkflag

Web Exclusive

Here’s another unpredictable release by Wire in a 45 year career full of them, an official Record Store Day release of some late ’70s demos. First released in the mid ’80s as a bootleg and then later in the mid ’90s on CD as Behind the Curtain (where 10 of these 18 tracks resided) and then as bonus tracks on the more recent deluxe reissues of their best albums, 1978’s immortal Chairs Missing and 1979’s perhaps even greater 154, there is admittedly nothing here that obsessive fans haven’t heard before. Still, for those of us who are only familiar with the albums and singles from this incredible era, this collection is a revelation.

By nicely collecting all of these tracks from their fourth, fifth, and sixth demos and showcasing them as a collection like this, it shows off both songs that didn’t make it onto the albums like the intriguingly titled “Culture Vultures,” and at times, radically altered or alternate versions of classics like “French Film Blurred” or “Indirect Enquiries,” both almost unrecognizable from the versions that would later appear on Chairs Missing and 154, respectively. By contrast, “Being Sucked In Again” and “Two People in a Room” are more similar to the album versions, but still a revelation.

Unlike their earlier demos, one can clearly hear the influence of the burgeoning post-punk sound (which Wire helped spearhead) via earlier influences like Syd Barrett-era Pink Floyd on these tracks, but as they are demos, it feels rawer and more “punk” at the same time. Perhaps one can think of this as when Wire started to get more experimental, but when the influence of Kraftwerk, Brian Eno, and Berlin-era David Bowie hadn’t been fully incorporated yet as it would later on, most prominently on 154 and onward. Also of note here is an alternately-titled version of 154 opener “I Should Have Known Better” then titled “Ignorance No Plea.” In typical early Wire, with 18 songs clocking in at less than 40 minutes (though this exhilarating collection feels even shorter), it practically begs to get played again. (www.pinkflag.com)

Author rating: 8/10