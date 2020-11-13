Ólafur Arnalds, Iceland Airwaves 2020
Ólafur Arnalds, Iceland Airwave Stream, November 13th, 2020
Okay, a quick recap for those just joining us in 2020: things still suck, and are poised to get worse. At least we have music, right?
Like many festivals who canceled live shows name of not killing people with a deadly virus, Iceland Airwaves went digital this year for a special two-night event, featuring sets from Reykjavík artists, including Vök, Mammút, and Hatari. On Friday night, Ólafur Arnalds delivered a haunting thirty-minute set, once again proving why he’s one of the most exciting modern composers.
Bathed in soft, multi-colored lights that slowly moved across the room, Arnalds led his clutch of string players through six songs, drawing heavily on his recently released album some kind of peace. There was as sense of storytelling through his willingness to reinvent his material for a live audience. (As Arnalds told Under the Radar during this week’s Why Not Both podcast interview). Although his newest batch of recordings trend percussive (evoking his side project Kiasmos with Janus Rasmussen), this was a predominately string affair, allowing the listener to sink into the slow-moving beauty of his work. While one performance may not change the world (let’s face it—we need a lot of changing right now), Arnalds provided listeners with a rare moment of beauty and rest. It was the kind of creative restoration that feels revolutionary, even as the world continues to shake.
Listen to Ólafur Arnalds’ Why Not Both Podcast Interview.
Get tickets to Iceland Airwave’s live streams.
Setlist:
Woven Song
Spiral
We Contain Multitudes
Undone
Nyepi
Doria
Most Recent
- 14 Best Songs of the Last Three Weeks: Casper Clausen, Kiwi Jr., RINSE, Sleaford Mods, and More (News) — Brijean, Casper Clausen, Badge Époque Ensemble, Crowded House, Django Django, Hatchie, James Yorkston and The Second Hand Orchestra, James Yorkston, Kevin Morby, Kiwi Jr., Mogwai, Nation of Language, RINSE, Sleaford Mods, Songs of the Week, Still Corners, The Antlers
- Ólafur Arnalds, Iceland Airwave Stream (Review) — Ólafur Arnalds, Iceland Airwaves 2020
- Verses From the Abstract: Horrorcore, Trauma, and Falling Up (News) — Cakes Da Killa, Clipping, Homeboy Sandman, Open Mike Eagle, Proper Villains, Small Bills, Verses From the Abstract
- The Cranberries on Dolores O’Riordan and “No Need to Argue” (Interview) — The Cranberries
- Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers Cover Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” Because Donald Trump Lost (News) — Phoebe Bridgers, Maggie Rogers, Goo Goo Dolls
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.