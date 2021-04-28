



Mountain Bird Once We Were Present EP Nettwerk

Web Exclusive

Swedish electropop artist Adam Öhman, known musically as Mountain Bird, has slowly and steadily built a pop-forward body of work that couches vulnerable sentiments and expressions inside synth-saturated structures. Once We Were Present is the latest EP, a personal exploration of the internet age (and what such connectivity provides or performs), following closely on the heels of 2020’s DearBrainLetMeSleep, which examined Öhman’s own mental health.

“Modern Man” opens Once We Were Present with a real punch, a blossoming synth-pop track that, when fully open, becomes a propulsive reflection on which Öhman admits, “My favorite drug is confirmation.” “Terrified of Love” is a straightforward confession that questions the legitimacy of meaningful connection when the ghosts of failures and facades linger close.

“It Won’t Be Easy” conjures Andrew Belle comparisons with its darker synth style. It’s also a heartening acknowledgement that the superficial obstacles and emotional hurdles won’t have the final say. For Öhman, Mountain Bird is a vehicle toward personal betterment, a musical sifting and sorting through the growth curve of his 20s, with an invitation extended for those who want to connect along the way.

(www.instagram.com/thisismountainbird)

Author rating: 6/10