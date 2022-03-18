



Alex Cameron Oxy Music Secretly Canadian

Sure, Alex Cameron writes some of the most nuanced lyrics around. His songs are acerbic, observational, dripping in irony and satire—and yet, they are deeply and confrontationally honest. But are Alex Cameron’s songs still hitting the same critique-laden mark that those on his debut Jumping the Shark did?

His music makes you laugh, dance, cringe, recoil, and question who the “real” Alex Cameron is. Does the real Alex Cameron really have an anti-vax brother? How familiar is he with the inside of a k-hole? Does he really, in a post-pill daze, feed the neighborhood animals like a kind of Snow White?

The facade is a little wonky at this stage, and his fourth album, Oxy Music, explores the same kind of zeitgeist vitriol as his past albums, shining a flashlight on the deep dark corners of the internet—but with less success as those previous attempts. Such a strategy is a risk in 2022, where cancel culture sets its sights on the exact kinds of people that Cameron sings about. Is Cameron condemning or encouraging cancel culture? The answer isn’t always clear.

It is clear, though, that the colors and themes of Oxy are darker than his previous records. Cameron is trying to start conversations around the troubles of our society; the lyrics feature characters who are clearly searching for help: addicts (“Prescription Refill”), youth looking for another fix (“Hold the Line”), and people struggling with mental health (“Breakdown”).

But these poignant lyrics are buried in instrumentation that is laid back, effortless, oddly hollow, and sometimes boring; the kind of songs you’d hear at 3 a.m. in a dimly lit velvet-lined lounge bar. Beneath the surface, the songs are vulnerable and fascinating. Turns of phrase such as “It might appear like I’m driving straight for the moat/Oh baby but it’s one of those cars/That turns into a boat” (“K Hole”) string us along and we wait on every line to build a better image of what Cameron is describing.

There’s real heart and soul on this record – the only problem is that you have to get past the cool facade, and have some patience, to find it. (www.alkcm.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 6.5/10