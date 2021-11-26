



Paw Patrol: The Movie Studio: Paramount Home Video

Web Exclusive

If you have elementary school-aged kids, the Paw Patrol have been almost inescapable. Marshall! Chase! Rubble! Rocky! Zuma! Skye! Yeah, they’re on the way! (Sometimes Everest, too. And Tracker. Occasionally a couple others?) They’re a pack of talking puppies who leap to the rescue whenever something goes wrong in the coastal town of Adventure Bay. No job’s too big, no pup’s too small, not when they have gadget-filled backpacks, useful vehicles, and sometimes super powers at their disposal. If your kids are as obsessed as mine are, you know all of this already. If you don’t, why are you reading this review, exactly . . .?

Paw Patrol: The Movie takes the pups away from Adventure Bay, to the much bigger, more populated Adventure City, where that old rapscallion, Mayor Humdinger, has recently taken public office. They’re mostly there to fix his screw-ups, which are of the very significant variety: accidentally setting off a fireworks display in a crowded area, building loop-de-loops into the transit system, letting loose a dangerous weather-control device, and so on and so forth. The pups are able to overcome these problems with the help of new, souped-up vehicles, and a streetwise new pup named Liberty.

In its leap to the big screen, Paw Patrol receives upgrades to its animation and sound, as well as celebrity voice cameos from Jimmy Kimmel, Kim Kardashian, Randall Park, and others your kids probably won’t recognize. The stakes also feel raised from their small-screen adventures: there’s a running subplot about Chase’s sad past and self-doubts, which gives the movie far more substance than the average, fluffy episode of the show. My kids loved every minute of it. As a parent who lived to rent Transformers: The Movie at every opportunity as a child, I could understand why.

Paramount’s home video release of Paw Patrol: The Movie includes a few bonuses for the families who bring it home on Blu-ray or DVD. There’s a video tour of the Patrol’s new headquarters, a series of news reports that are essentially extended/deleted scenes, and a music video. There are also three bonus episodes of the show, as well as one for the fellow Nickelodeon series Blaze and the Monster Machines. Considering how many parents were already obligated to pick up this release for their kids, all of this added value is appreciated.