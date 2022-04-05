



Lights PEP Fueled by Ramen

Web Exclusive

When one traces Lights Poxleitner-Bokan’s evolution from late-’00s indietronica bedroom serenader to fearsome musical powerhouse of hard-driving rock-infused alt-pop, the Canadian musician’s triumphant sixth studio album feels even more radical. From its vivid cover art to its defiant lyrical proclamations and often ferocious delivery, PEP serves as a creative breakthrough for the artist, who has managed to incorporate the strife and trauma of the past year into 13 meticulously crafted tracks. The album—perhaps her finest—showcases both the artist’s multifaceted creative persona and her continually advancing songwriting abilities, remaining true to its title in providing a crucial dash of empowerment for listeners in the wake of a particularly bleak decade.

Opening track “Beside Myself” introduces Poxleitner-Bokan’s tumultuous journey of continued self-discovery, the singer reflecting, “Ghosts of us in the next life/Knowing what we know, on our last nights/Try to remind us, they remind us/To hold on tight.” One of several tracks to retain the sugary melancholia of 2009’s underrated The Listening, “Beside Myself” revisits these soundscapes with an icy maturity, eschewing the youthful romanticism once derided by some of the previous decade’s critics as “saccharine” and “dreadful.” This is instantly reiterated on subsequent Josh Dun collaboration “In My Head,” on which Poxleitner-Bokan insists, “Maybe I’m a loser, maybe love is dead/But I’mma keep on dancing to the drum in my head” against a satisfyingly assertive trip hop beat. On this invigorating anthem of personal freedom and realization, she notes, “Everybody’s turning into somebody else/I’m just out here trying to find out how to tune into myself,” exercising her vocals as never before. Album highlight “Prodigal Daughter” further explores Poxleitner-Bokan’s penchant for religious imagery, synthesizing it with another rush of spiritual liberation, the singer declaring, “Now I’m making a living/Crashing the algorithm/Flip the pillow to the cool side.” The track feels a million miles from the adolescent sensitivity of 2009’s “Drive My Soul,” but the confidence Poxleitner-Bokan has since accumulated feels refreshing, and one cannot help but cheer her on.

Edgier cuts “Salt and Vinegar” and “Money in the Bag” remind the listener that Poxleitner-Bokan is not playing around, the former standing as one of her greatest songs, the track’s dark sensibilities embodied in its central line: “Summoned the devil now we can’t get rid of her.” Elsewhere, the infectious “Easy Money” possesses the glimmering ’80s synth flair in vogue on this decade’s pop recordings, while “Rent” and “Voices Carry” continue the dreamy introspection prevalent on previous Lights releases, albeit with far more bite this time around. On the former, she asserts, “If you wanna live in my head/You gotta pay the expenses/And honey, you can’t afford what the rent is,” reminding the listener of her lyrical prowess, both clever and achingly relatable. While not quite as stimulating as PEP’s highest peaks, the alt-pop swagger of “Sparky” and arena-ready drill of closing track “Grip” still maintain the album’s strong quality, both tracks remaining worthy entries in an eclectic catalog that has grown increasingly experimental over the years. The ultimate beauty of PEP is its tightness, which is consistent and appealing, leaving the listener with the sense that Poxleitner-Bokan has poured every ounce of her artistic being into its creation.

The album’s key tracks provide a new dimension to Poxleitner-Bokan as a songwriter and lyricist, their biting wit and emotional honesty alive in captivating shades of pop music majesty. Leading this batch is chilly ballad “Real Thing,” from whose rich atmosphere Poxleitner-Bokan and guest vocalist Elohim sculpt such pristine lines of emotive reflection, which ultimately culminate in the grand question: “But tell me, is the real thing/Even a real thing?” Striking synth pop number “Okay Okay” boasts an epic scope, seeing the artist describe herself as the “happiest sad girl you’ll ever meet,” essentially summing the nature of her music up in one fell swoop. “Jaws,” however, remains Poxleitner-Bokan’s most searing personal statement, leaving the mousy emo-ish-ness of The Listening far behind as she sings, “Oh she got claws/Fuck it, she got jaws/She got her guns out, boots up, no bras/Don’t trust nobody, baby we’re outlaws/Rebel with a cause.” One could argue that “Jaws” hits harder both melodically and lyrically than any other track on the album, as it is a free-flowing creative triumph on Poxleitner-Bokan’s part. Such moments of clarity are what render her as effective an artist as she is, and her creative authority has never felt greater than on PEP.

Lights Poxleitner-Bokan has maintained a solid output since her early days and continues to evolve gracefully as the years pass, often challenging herself with fresh approaches. In furthering the artist’s record of creative success, PEP is a gift—cathartic, rebellious, intimate, and alive in its glow, sending luminous rays through the delirious haze of some terrible history. Old fans from the time of The Listening and Siberia will find plenty to enjoy here, though much is left accessible to newcomers as well. PEP embodies the finest of Lights’ abilities, which remain strong, her output as engaging as ever. (www.iamlights.com)

Author rating: 8/10