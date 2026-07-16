



The Beach Boys Pet Sounds (Vinylphyle Reissue) Capitol/UMe

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It’s not hyperbole to say that every music lover should own a copy of The Beach Boys’ masterwork Pet Sounds. And with the number of pressings in the marketplace, there is no good reason not to. But what to buy? A mono version? A stereo version? Something with audiophile sound? Any one of these would be fine choices, but how about all three?

To celebrate the album’s 60th anniversary, Capitol/UMe has released a slew of new versions of Pet Sounds, the most enticing being the Vinylphyle double LP, pressed on 180-gram vinyl, cut from the original analog tapes, and packaged with new liner notes in a handsome high quality matte-finished gatefold tip-on jacket.

I listened to the mono version first, and the immediate reaction was the immediacy of the sound. It pops from the speakers. The separation of the instruments is distinct. The bass is prominent and the sound crisp and clear throughout. The drums at the beginning of “I’m Waiting for the Day” ring clear as a bell. The instrumental subtlety and crescendo of “Let’s Go Away for Awhile” is accentuated. The harmonies on “Sloop John B.” The separation of the bass, warmly distinguished and utterly moving. The distinctive instrumentation of “Pet Sounds.” As far as mono pressings of Pet Sounds, this one shines.

The stereo version was next. All the same observations are apropos for the stereo version, except in a different overall feel. The expansiveness of the album at large is accentuated on the stereo version of Pet Sounds in a way that just cannot possibly come through in a mono press, a special mention given to the horns that dominate the left channel on songs like “Here Today.” There’s something to my ears that is utterly pleasing about listening to such a multi-faceted, multi-instrumental masterpiece in stereo sound, and the stereo version included here is just as dynamic as one could expect. The same sonic impressiveness is present in the stereo version as is in the mono version. And while having both together might seem redundant, it really is the best of both worlds.

People may have different favorite versions of Pet Sounds, mono versus stereo. To my ear, the stereo version enhances the listening experience. And, once again, this Vinylphyle reissue is spectacular sounding in both versions. So check out both, and then listen as you prefer moving forward. It’s all here for you. (www.thebeachboys.com)

Author rating: 10/10