Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Presto
Self-Released
Jan 28, 2020 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney
The music on this self-proclaimed psych-funk band's fifth studio album Presto draws from a variety of genres and sits comfortably between the jazz-rock stylings reminiscent of Frank Zappa and the rhythmic grooves of modern jam bands. But just because the album is chock full of high energy and crisp arrangements doesn't necessarily mean it sits comfortably with listeners' ears. With some exceptions, of course.
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong are at their best when they employ looser song structures, tone down the funk, crank up the jam band sensibilities, and lose the vocals. Instrumental tracks such as "Avalanche," "Havana," and closer "Skipjack" feature energetic bursts of tight cadences with slick guitar solos that show off the band's instrumental prowess, while powerhouse vocal tracks "King Kong" and "Snake Eyes" are more fun-loving and showcase a blend of funky grooves, psychedelic bass lines and seemingly sarcastic lyrics.
But over the course of the whole record, Presto tries too hard to integrate an ingratiating pop sound that doesn't quite contain enough of a decent and different perspective for listeners to return to more than a few times. (www.pigeonsplayingpingpong.com)
Author rating: 5.5/10
