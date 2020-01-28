 Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: Presto (Self-Released) Review | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, January 28th, 2020  
Subscribe

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Presto

Self-Released

Jan 28, 2020 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney By Matt the Raven Bookmark and Share


The music on this self-proclaimed psych-funk band's fifth studio album Presto draws from a variety of genres and sits comfortably between the jazz-rock stylings reminiscent of Frank Zappa and the rhythmic grooves of modern jam bands. But just because the album is chock full of high energy and crisp arrangements doesn't necessarily mean it sits comfortably with listeners' ears. With some exceptions, of course.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong are at their best when they employ looser song structures, tone down the funk, crank up the jam band sensibilities, and lose the vocals. Instrumental tracks such as "Avalanche," "Havana," and closer "Skipjack" feature energetic bursts of tight cadences with slick guitar solos that show off the band's instrumental prowess, while powerhouse vocal tracks "King Kong" and "Snake Eyes" are more fun-loving and showcase a blend of funky grooves, psychedelic bass lines and seemingly sarcastic lyrics.

But over the course of the whole record, Presto tries too hard to integrate an ingratiating pop sound that doesn't quite contain enough of a decent and different perspective for listeners to return to more than a few times. (www.pigeonsplayingpingpong.com)

Author rating: 5.5/10

Rate this album



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent