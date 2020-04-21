



Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Viscerals Rocket Recordings

Web Exclusive

If ever an album title summed up its contents—not to mention the intentions of its creators—look no further than here. Viscerals documents the next stage in Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs’ unrelenting story. The album is a statement of intent that continues their sense bludgeoning amalgamation of metal, punk, and experimental noise at its most brutal.

Since their debut Feed the Rats appeared three years ago, the band have steadily amassed a loyal following that’s seen them welcomed with open arms by the metal and psych rock communities. Which probably explains why parts of this record owe as much to riff behemoths Sleep and The Melvins while the rest could easily be mistaken for Hawkwind, Sonic Youth, or Edgar Broughton Band.

While lead single “Reducer” and album midpoint “World Crust” represent arguably their most accessible pieces of music to date—from the perspective of radio friendliness at any rate—gargantuan riffathon “Halloween Bolson” and its heavy-duty cousin “New Body” find Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs at their ferocious best.

Indeed, Viscerals highlights its creators as a five pronged tour de force, whether it be Matt Baty’s terrifying roar or Adam Ian Sykes’ adept lower end guitar wizardry alongside fellow six-string purveyor of sonic nihilism Sam Grant. While rhythm section John-Michael Hedley and Christopher Morley hold everything together at the back.

In this mood, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs are an immovable herd, machine like in their delivery that’s both primal yet polished. Viscerals takes their abject menace to the next level its predecessor King of Cowards threatened. Watch out sky, they’re coming for you next. (www.pigsx7.com)

Author rating: 8/10