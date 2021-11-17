



MONO Pilgrimage of the Soul Temporary Residence Ltd.

Web Exclusive

Fans of MONO know what to expect from their albums at this point. The Japanese post-rockers are a band of rare power and controlled aggression, masters of the wall of sound approach. Their live show is among the loudest in the world and their instrumental mini-symphonies are often both brutal and beautiful.

All of that is found in abundance on their newest, and 11th, studio album, Pilgrimage of the Soul, whether in the crescendo of “Riptide,” the groove of “Imperfect Things,” or the slow build of “The Auguries,” which leads into the seismic career highlight that is “Hold Infinity in the Palm of Your Hand.” Yes, there’s only so much you can do with an instrumental post-rock formula, but MONO wring every last inch and drop of potential from their formula and they do it with guts and to great effect. (www.monoofjapan.com)

Author rating: 7/10