 Porcelain Raft: Come Rain (Self-Released) Review | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, July 2nd, 2020  
Porcelain Raft

Come Rain

Self-Released

Jul 02, 2020 By Ben Jardine


An ode to wet weather in a time of drought, Come Rain is Mauro Remiddi’s fourth album as Porcelain Raft. On these eight atmospheric tracks, the Italian multi-instrumentalist combines his dream pop proclivities with a doom-dripped introspection, exploring the imbalance of nature, getting older, and self-discovery. 

On the album opener and title track “Come Rain,” Remiddi paints a surreal landscape of new galaxies, new beginnings, and fate. On the hypno-pop of “Out of Time,” Remiddi’s take on life itself is one of self-protection: “I’m wasting my time, unless you let me know,” he sings against spacey synths and patient basslines. Pleasant guitars on the short-lived “For a While” create rich textures reminiscent of Cat Stevens, while the stillness on “If I Was” carves out a solemn meditation amidst the doom and philosophical ruminations of Remiddi. 

Where the lyrics might falter, the instrumentation on Come Rain is advanced and cinematic. The electronic, instrumental album closer, “Oglasa,” displays Remiddi’s artistic grace where past tracks might have been distracted by lyrical content. 

The latest addition in the Porcelain Raft collection, Come Rain, comes and goes at times. But the through-line is a deeply personal journey for Remiddi. Although moving and well-crafted, Come Rain leaves the listener thirsty for more substance. (www.porcelainraft.com)

Author rating: 5.5/10

